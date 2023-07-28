July 28, 2023

Man arrested for alleged involvement in Paphos forest fires

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police on Paphos arrested a 30-year-old man for his alleged involvement in two forest fires that firefighters had to put out near the village of Fyti on July 21.

The fires broke out at around 10pm and were brought under control an hour later after burning three hectares of wild vegetation and shrubs.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, witnesses interrogated by the police identified the 30-year-old man as a suspect.

An arrest warrant was immediately issued against him, and the man is now in police custody.

“His testimony will determine the extent of his involvement in the fires,” Nicolaou said.

