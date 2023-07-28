July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strike suspended as waste collection workers receive assurances

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

Refuse collection service workers in Paphos have decided to suspend their 24-hour strike scheduled for next Monday.

This decision came after receiving assurances from the mayor of Paphos Phaedonas Phaedonos during a meeting held on Wednesday with representatives of labour unions Sek, Peo and Deok.

According to a statement issued by the unions, “the mayor of Paphos assured that next Monday the municipal council will decide on the purchase of two garbage trucks as provided for in the municipality’s budget for 2023.”

The statement also added that Phaedonos gave clear instructions to increase the staffing of the service and that one-man teams will not be allowed anymore.

Related Posts

Authorities deny wastewater is being dumped into Pedieos river

Iole Damaskinos

Shots fired at well-known lawyer’s house in Nicosia

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus News Digest: Cyprus will almost certainly fail to meet new EU energy savings obligations

Rosie Charalambous

Concern over energy competitiveness raised by employers federation

Iole Damaskinos

Ayia Napa holds festival of traditional flavours

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign