July 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Baby in critical condition after being dropped

By Nick Theodoulou00
The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

A 12-day-old baby is in critical but stable condition after suffering head injuries from a fall to the ground.

Police said on Saturday morning that the infant fell as one of the two parents was trying to hand the young boy over to the other in a parking lot.

The infant was initially treated at Paphos general hospital but was soon taken by ambulance to the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia due to the severity of the incident.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said doctors will be able to provide a further update once 24 hours have passed and the course of recovery is clearer.

He added that the parents have been by the bedside of their young child throughout the ordeal.

Related Posts

Remand after over 30kg cannabis seized

Nick Theodoulou

73 migrants rescued off Cyprus coast

Nick Theodoulou

Tracing the memory, stories and myths of the Akamas

Eleni Philippou

Two teens arrested with counterfeit money

Nick Theodoulou

‘Women are kick-ass drivers’

Alix Norman

Cyprus banking system sees significant increase in deposits

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign