July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mitsotakis due in Cyprus on Monday

By Jean Christou0128
file photo: nato summit in madrid
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to arrive in Cyprus on Monday on an official visit, it was announced on Sunday.

Mitsotakis had been due to visit on Wednesday but cancelled after the crash of a firefighting aircraft in Greece on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of his visit, the Greek PM will be received on Monday morning by President Nikos Christodoulides at the presidential palace where they will have a private meeting to be followed by extended talks in the form of a working lunch.

Mitsotakis will also visit the Tomb of Makedonitissa and then the Imprisoned Monuments.

After the working lunch at the presidential palace, he will have a meeting with the Speaker of the House, Annita Demetriou and then with Archbishop Georgios.

