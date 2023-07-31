July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hundreds of fines for noise pollution

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo
File photo

Police have issued hundreds of fines since the beginning of the year for businesses found to be operating without proper licensing or to be causing noise pollution, authorities said on Monday.

According to police, 1,900 checks have been carried out on businesses since the beginning of the year, and out of those 720 were fined for either operating without a proper licence or for causing noise pollution.

Over the weekend, 16 businesses were fined in Ayia Napa for noise pollution or operating without licences to sell liquor.

Meanwhile, in Paphos another 14 businesses were fined for the same reasons.

 

