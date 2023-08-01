August 1, 2023

Another day of 40C

By Staff Reporter0448
A yellow warning is in place for extreme high temperatures on Tuesday.

The met office warning says that the maximum temperature over the inland areas is expected to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius. The warning is valid from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the forestry department issued a warning for “extremely high” fire risk in all forest areas. 

“The public is urged to be extremely careful and to completely avoid actions and activities that are likely to cause a fire,” said the department.

