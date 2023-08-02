August 2, 2023

Ataoglu denies hotel to be built in Karpasia

By Tom Cleaver00
‘Minister of tourism’ Fikri Ataoglu

The north’s ‘deputy prime minister’ and ‘tourism minister’ Fikri Ataoglu has moved to deny claims that a new hotel will be built in the Karpasia region.

He moved to clarify his position after calling on Monday evening for more tourism facilities to be built on forested areas.

He did, however, double down on his position regarding other forested areas, saying the opening of the new airport terminal at Ercan (Tymbou) will increase the number of tourists visiting the north, and that “the current number of beds and hotels is too low”.

