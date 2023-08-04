August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Army ready to respond to demands of our time says minister

By Nikolaos Prakas00
syopinas
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The national guard will continue its mission as the main defence force of Cyprus as long as part of the island’s territory is occupied by Turkey, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said on Friday welcoming female contract soldiers (Syop) at a swearing in ceremony.

Speaking at a Larnaca camp, Giorgallas added that the National Guard is being strengthened, upgraded and modernised to evolve into a modern, flexible and combat-worthy army, capable of continuing to ensure the security and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

“With a collective effort, the national guard can respond to the modern needs and challenges of our time, providing the Republic with an operational capability adapted to the demands of the times,” he said.

He added that the National Guard will continue to invest in the continuous training and professional competence of its personnel, which is built through the development of the knowledge and experiences of its executives.

Giorgallas congratulated the women on their “conscientious and daring decision,” to become part of the armed forces of the country.

He added that the women have “defied all stereotypes of Cypriot society and decided to serve the country.

“The women of Syop with their assurance of loyalty, obedience and devotion have assumed the sacred obligation of safeguarding the highest good of security and defending the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus. Be proud of this affidavit of yours,” he said.

After mentioning that the road that will lead to the successful execution of the mission of the female Syop is not at all easy, the minister noted it requires hard work, discipline and dedication.

“Be guided by military virtues and uphold the prestige and dignity of the National Guard,” he said.

