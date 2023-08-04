August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus R&D budget increases: Eurostat

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
research 1

In 2022, the total government budget allocation for research and development (R&D) across the EU stood at €117 billion, marking a 5.4 per cent increase compared to 2021 (€111bn) and a 49.2 per cent increase compared with 2012 (€79 bn), according to data published by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

In Cyprus, €115 million from the budget was allocated to R&D in 2022, having increased compared to 2021 (€111m), and increased significantly compared to 2012 (€70m).

In 2022, government budget allocations for R&D at the EU level stood at €262.7 per person, a 47.2 per cent increase compared with 2012 (€178.5 per person).

In Cyprus, budget allocations for R&D in 2022 stood at €127.4 per person, an increase compared to 2012 (€81per person).

The highest allocations were recorded in Luxembourg (€661.6 per person), followed at a distance by Denmark (€529.1) and Germany (€517.6).

EU countries with the lowest R&D budget allocations per person were Romania (€17.6), Bulgaria (€27.3) and Latvia (€49.6).

Between 2012 and 2022, all EU governments increased their budget allocations for R&D in terms of the amount per person.

The largest percentage increases were recorded in Latvia (+208 per cent from €16.1 per person in 2012 to €49.6 in 2022) and Greece (+129 per cent from €66 to €151.2).

Sweden registered the lowest percentage increase in this reference period (+4 per cent from €377.7 to €391.6).

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Gesy posts €71.7 million surplus in first half of 2023

Andria Kades

Seven Ages by the Richter Trio

Eleni Philippou

16 Turkish Cypriot organisations lash out at Turkey, call for Cyprob solution

Tom Cleaver

Government explores support for autism centre

Andria Kades

Heat is the enemy of the EAC, says spokeswoman

Nikolaos Prakas

Attempt to steal ATM in Paphos

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign