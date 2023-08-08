August 8, 2023

Woman rescued after sustaining injury at Sea Caves

A 31-year-old woman was rescued from the caves at Cape Greco, Ayia Napa on Tuesday after she sustained an injury and had to be transported to the hospital.

The joint rescue coordination center (JRCC) said it was notified at 3:45pm that a woman was in danger at the sea caves.

A jet ski, a team of lifeguards and the fire service were immediately notified, as was an ambulance.

The lifeguards rescued the 31-year-old woman and she was transferred to Famagusta general hospital.

In a similar case, on Monday at 7:20pm, JRCC was notified that three people at the Dhekelia sea breakwater areas were in need of help.

They were rescued and brought to the shore.

JRCC called on the public to be careful in the sea, and be mindful of their actions taking into account their safety.

