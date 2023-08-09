August 9, 2023

Forty-one dead in migrant shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa island

file photo: flotation devices are seen in the area where a migrant boat capsized off the italian coast, on the island of lampedusa
File photo: Flotation devices where a migrant boat capsized off the island of Lampedusa, Italy,

Forty-one migrants have been killed in a shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa island, the ANSA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing accounts from survivors.

Ansa said four people who survived the shipwreck told rescuers that they were on a boat that had set off from Sfax in Tunisia and sank on its way to Italy’s shores.

More later…

