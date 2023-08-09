August 9, 2023

Italian trio presents night of psychedelic rock

max aloisi

Travelling all the way from the Italian city of Pescara is the Max Aloisi Trio, which will perform live in Paphos this month joined by Cypriot musicians. Their return to the island follows the release of their album Vina Records which they will present to audiences on August 20.

The blues and psychedelic rock band fuses funk, pop and jazz music with Max Aloisi on guitar and vocals, Ian Cole on bass and Fidias Ferekides on drums. Accompanying their performance this month at Val’s Place is a five-piece band from Paphos. Making up the Helicon group are Panayiotis Papaonisiforou, Dimitris Mavrommatis, George Kkelis, Philippos Sophocleous and Andreas Papageorgiou. They are an independent rock band formed in 2021 and are based on the west coast.

On the evening of August 20, the venue high up the Gialia valley will welcome in guests from 7.30pm. The live music will start an hour later and will continue until about 11pm. Eager listeners can purchase the €10 tickets in advance, or pay at the door (€12).

 

Max Aloisi Trio and Helicon Band

Live psychedelic rock music from two live bands. August 20. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. Doors open 7.30pm. Music at 8.30pm. €10 early-bird tickets. €12 at the door. www.dailydealscy.com/event/max-aloisi-trio-helicon-vals-place/

