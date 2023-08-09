August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six Israeli fans arrested in Larnaca ahead of Aek-Maccabi match

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Six fans of the Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv were arrested in Larnaca on Wednesday, during checks ahead of entering a match against Aek Larnaca.

One of the six individuals was underage.

According to Larnaca Police Spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemi, the six individuals were found to be in possession of flares and smoke bombs.

The six individuals were taken to the Larnaca police station to be held in custody. Hadjiyiasemi said the underage individual will be released in the morning, while the other fie will be taken to Larnaca court to be charged.

Police are continuing their investigations.

