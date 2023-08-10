August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Donkey protocol singed in Karpasia

By Tom Cleaver00
donky 2
The wild donkeys of Karpasia have long been a tourist attraction

Politicians in the north have signed the “Karpasia donkeys management plan cooperation protocol” with the aim of better managing the peninsula’s free roaming donkeys.

The protocol was signed on Thursday following disquiet among local residents after donkeys began to interfere with agriculture and traffic in the area, eating crops and endangering motorists.

Its signatories are the north’s ‘tourism minister’ Fikri Ataoglu, the mayor of Rizokarpaso and Yialousa Hamit Bakirci, and Tashkent nature park representative Kemal Basat.

Speaking after the signing of the protocol, Ataoglu said the protocol provides for the creation of a scientific committee, which will consist of representatives of the north’s veterinary department, local authorities, nature parks, universities, and non-governmental organisations.

He said the protocol’s aim is to “produce a scientific, humane, and permanent solution to the stray donkey problem, which has gone unsolved for years”.

Kemal Basat described the protocol as a “win-win-win”. Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, he explained that the protocol will be implemented over a total of ten years.

He said the first year will see the scientific committee created and various workshops held to gather ideas from professionals and residents.

At the end of the first year, a “donkey management plan” will be devised and completed and implemented for the following three years. After that, the situation will be managed for six more years.

