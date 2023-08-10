August 10, 2023

MoD passed on all info regarding military service suspensions to audit service

A young conscript prepares to enter his camp (CNA)

The defence ministry has handed over all the relevant information regarding deferrals of military service, a spokesman has told the Cyprus Mail.

The files, which include the details of every would-be conscript to have had their military service deferred in the last three and a half years, were sent to the audit service on Thursday.

The audit service sent the request with the aim of determining whether the procedures regarding deferrals had been followed by the ministry of defence and the national guard. These procedures include the defence minister taking into account the recommendations of the advisory committee.

The committee has five members and is made up of an officer from the legal service, a representative of the defence ministry, a representative of the welfare officer and two senior representatives of the military.

Its members are appointed by the defence ministry after consultation with the head of the national guard or their respective supervisors.

