August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Blood bank appeals for urgent donations

By Andria Kades00

The blood bank on Friday appealed to the public to donate blood as reserves are close to being “dangerously low”.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, senior official at the blood bank, Androulla Panayiotou, said that due to the low turnout of donors during the holiday period, the reserves were running out.

She called on the public to donate blood before leaving for holidays, so as to ensure blood bank reserves remained at a safe level.

Demand for blood is non-stop as the number of surgeries has not diminished, and the number of car accidents has actually increased, meaning more blood is required.

Panayiotou explained 300 vials of blood are needed per day, but “unfortunately these days we can’t meet those needs.”

Next week is looking to be even more challenging, due to the upcoming holiday period.

Every day, around 220 individuals donate blood, with Panayiotou thanking them for their help.

She urged the public to check the blood bank website so as to stay up to date on donation points across the country.

Related Posts

Bicommunal ‘Winds of Change’ sailors to circumnavigate Cyprus

Andria Kades

Man arrested in north after fraudulently obtaining 3 million TL

Tom Cleaver

Surprise and anguish over attorney-general’s appeal in Hunter case

Andria Kades

Six Israeli teens detained for disrupting flight to Tel Aviv

Jonathan Shkurko

Arrest made in theft of €6,000 and illegal residence case

Nikolaos Prakas

High-end property sales thrive amid growing demand

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign