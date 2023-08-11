August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Ustel cancels plans ahead of expected north cabinet reshuffle (Updated)

By Tom Cleaver046
Ünal üstel
Unal Ustel

The north’s Prime minister Unal Ustel has cancelled all of his engagements for Friday ahead of an expected cabinet reshuffle.

According to local reports, the reshuffle will be made public on Friday or Saturday, though officials are remaining publicly coy as yet.

The reports suggest there will be “surprises” on the new list of cabinet members.

Among the less surprising rumours, it is expected that ‘labour minister’ Hasan Tacoy, who openly declared his intention to challenge Ustel for the leadership of governing party the UBP last week, will be sacked.

His replacement is rumoured to be Resmiye Canaltay, the daughter of former Turkish Cypriot leader Dervish Eroglu.

Elsewhere, current ‘agriculture minister’ Dursun Oguz is rumoured to be receiving a promotion to the post of ‘interior minister’, while Ozdemir Berova and Hakan Dincyurek are touted to be taken off the backbenches and appointed as ‘finance minister’ and ‘health minister’ respectively.

The Cyprus Mail contacted Hasan Tacoy, Ozdemir Berova, and Hakan Dincyurek, though none were available for comment.

Current UBP backbench ‘MP’ and former ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli told the Cyprus Mail “you know as much as I know”.

