UNSG to make move to solve Cyprus problem before mandate up

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to make moves to solve the Cyprus problem before the end of his mandate, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Sunday.

In an interview with Kathimerini and referring to the meeting he had with the UNSG in New York, Kombos said that Guterres is convinced of the Greek Cypriot side’s intentions and expects Turkey’s positions to be clarified.

Kombos said the messages sent so far by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are ambiguous.

He said Guterres had expressed his willingness to re-engage in the Cyprus problem by appointing an envoy.

Asked how Guterres sees President Nikos Christodoulides’ initiative for more active involvement of the European Union in the process, he said that he does not see it as competitive and understands the usefulness.

He said that Cyprus’ diplomacy at EU level pushes Guterres towards the conclusion that the conditions are ripe for the resumption of negotiations. In particular, possible incentives for Turkey from the EU and the prospect of a European envoy for the Cyprus talks have signaled new dynamics.

Kombos also said the appointment of a European envoy together with a UN representative would be ideal for a return to meaningful negotiations based on Guterres’ previous six-point framework. He added that the US is also involved in developments because of its geostrategic interests.

However, the way forward remains unclear with no clear signs of willingness from Turkey to reengage constructively in a Cyprus settlement.

Elsewhere, Kombos expressed deep concern over development in the occupied areas and pointed out that a full package of measures is under development to counter these moves.

Asked if Guterres asked for anything specific from the Greek Cypriot side, the Foreign Minister said that he expects all parties to take actions that will not create a negative climate or faits accompli.

“This is important because whatever happens in Varosha, the EEZ or bthe uffer zone will bring about a reversal of the climate,” Kombos said.

Elsewhere, Defence Minister Michalis Girogallas said perpetuating occupation and reconciling with partition is not an option.

“We seek, finally, the resumption of the process of an honest and sincere dialogue, under the auspices of the UN, and with the more active involvement of the EU, with the aim of reaching a mutually acceptable, viable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem,” he said on Sunday morning at a memorial service for those who died in the battle of Tylliria.

“This is the focus of all the efforts of the President of the Republic. The return to the table of talks and negotiations”.