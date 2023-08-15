August 15, 2023

Increased traffic to the mountains, overcrowding in excursion sites

Police warned there was increased traffic towards Troodos on Tuesday, as people were flocking to the mountains leading to overcrowding in some excursion sites.

Officers were present in various parts of the road network to regulate traffic where necessary.

The announcement said the heaviest traffic was recorded on the Limassol-Saitta-Platres road but also on the Larnaca-Famagusta motorway. Increased traffic was also recorded on the Nicosia-Troodos road, especially near Peristerona and Astromeritis.

Drivers travelling to the Troodos Mountain can alternatively use the Apesia-Ayios Mamas-Trimiklini and Erimi-Kandos-Kyvides roads.

Police also urged drivers to move at a safe, low speed and maintain a safe distance from the vehicles ahead of them.

Meanwhile, the forestry department has said that the excursion sites of Platania, mesa Potamos, Trooditissa, Xyliatos dam, Kambos tou Livadiou and Livadi tou Pashia are overcrowded.

Instead, it advised the public to visit the excursion sites of Armirolivado, Kambi tou Kalogirou, Ayia Paraskevi, Kakomallis, Kapouras, Prodromos dam, Marathos and Xerarkakas.

As for Paphos, the forestry department said people can visit Timis, Sigies, Monashilakas, Komidjis, Ayias, Pera Vasas, Ranti, Stavros Psokas, Livadi, Xystaroudas excursion sites as the Pyknis and Mavrali are overcrowded.

Within the boundaries of the Forestry District of Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta, the Mantra tou Kampiou is overcrowded while the Kionia campsite can accommodate a limited number of people.

Availability still remains at the excursion sites Delikipos, Kornos, Oroklini, Rizoelia National Forest Park, Achna Forest, Agios Antonios, Agioi Anargyri, Agios Nikandros and Athalassa Parks.

