A symbol of freedom and return

Based in Limassol, the Kyrenia Nautical Club is determined to find its way home but in the meantime use sport to help all enjoy life finds PAUL LAMBIS

Greek mythology describes the sea as the source of the generation of all life. Symbolically, the sea represented abundance, unfathomable truth and wisdom, and more importantly, freedom.

As such it makes sense that the founders of the Kyrenia Nautical Club (NOK), refugees following the 1974 Turkish invasion, centred their goals and objectives on freedom and the desire to return home.

The Kyrenia Nautical Club, founded in 1982, is temporarily ‘anchored’ in Limassol and serves as a reminder that the dream of returning to Kyrenia mirrors the long voyage of Odysseas, and that the journey home is inevitable despite the obstacles along the way.

“Although ‘We will never forget’ was the original motto of NOK, over the years it has evolved to represent our yearning for freedom and return to Kyrenia,” member Andreas Athinodorou said. “However, beyond serving as a reminder of our hometown, the nautical club set out to develop a number of sports and other activities to ensure that Kyrenia’s long history and connection to living with the sea, as well as all the values that sport teaches, are passed down to the younger generation.”

Since its inception, NOK has built a community of strong-willed and passionate sports enthusiasts who canoe, kayak, sail, row and swim.

“The goal was, and still is, to provide an experience that feels like home to everyone,” canoe and kayak coach Andreas Diamantis said.

A professional sportsman who has been involved in canoe and kayak training since the age of eight, Diamantis has won multiple championships in all age groups, including the men’s category in both Cyprus and Greece, as well as numerous European and International championships. He joined NOK in 2014, to instil the ideals of a sound sporting education in its members.

Both Athinodorou and Diamantis are well aware of the positive impacts of sports, particularly nautical sports, on the development of young people in terms of health, mind, body, and morality. “Our club’s vision is to continue to motivate its athletes to maintain a highly competitive spirit and represent our island in international events, achieving the best results possible,” Athinodorou said.

A Cypriot with Kyrenia in his heart, Athinodorou understands what it is like to feel isolated, which is why he sought to include people who have disabilities in the club, “and we are extremely proud to have created an initiative where everyone feels included, despite the challenges they may face.”

NOK caters to a wide range of age groups, from those under the age of nine to adult groups for sheer entertainment, fifty plus groups, and groups for those with disabilities.

“We offer training to all of our groups not only for canoeing and kayaking, but also for exercise on a weekly basis with different and tailor-made fitness programmes that allow individuals to stay in shape,” Diamantis said.

“Aside from athletic activities and training, we also offer fun sports days, cleaning the sea initiatives, summer sports camps, and we aim to participate in local competitions and international championships,” he explained.

NOK is also sensitive to the island’s history. “We are extremely honoured to pay an annual tribute to the fallen heroes of the Mari tragedy, which resulted in the loss of 13 lives and injuries to many others as a result of the explosion at the Mari Naval base in 2011,” Athinodorou said.

“Every year, we organise this event, in which about 50 paddlers embark from the Mari Naval base, joined by over 50 young paddlers from the St Raphael Marina, and kayak the 25 miles to the NOK base in Limassol,” Athinodorou told Cyprus Mail. “Joining the Kyrenia Nautical Club is about building a community, a family environment that cares for its fellow human beings while teaching the next generation to fight for what they are passionate about, learning to be independent, and establishing solid relationships.”

“Every time someone joins our club, especially the group with people with disabilities, we notice a significant difference. When you witness someone with limited abilities exercising, meeting new people, and enjoying life, it gives you an uplifting feeling,” Athinodorou and Diamantis agree.

NOK intends to expand their family by allowing additional children and adults to join their one-of-a-kind club. According to Athinodorou and Diamantis, they hope to bring the sport to other locations in Cyprus, particularly those with refugees from Kyrenia and elsewhere. Their goal is to improve access and provide more equipment, particularly for members in wheelchairs, “which is an essential chapter in the club’s imminent future.”

The Kyrenia Nautical Club is more than just an athletic club. It is a significant chapter in Cyprus’ history that, through its hardships and tribulations, is bringing about positive change, particularly among its members who have grasped the importance of sport as well as the all-encompassing freedom that comes from being united with the sea. And, like Odysseas, Ithaca, or in this instance Kyrenia, we will be waiting to hear from the club when they sound their horns that they have finally arrived home, no matter how long and arduous the journey.

To find out more about the Kyrenia Nautical Club or to lend your support, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/canoenok, E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected] Tel: +357 99 135159