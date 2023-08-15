August 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironmentLife & Style

“Food for thought” at the 4th Lidl Wellness Camp!

By CM Guest Columnist0133
lidl wellness 2023 promo 2 16x9 (1) new

Twenty lucky people can experience unforgettable moments with their family or friends at the “Rodon” hotel in Agros on 16 and 17 September.

For the fourth consecutive year, Lidl Cyprus is holding the Lidl Wellness Camp, a unique two-day event dedicated to balanced diet, health and wellness. The Lidl Wellness Camp was established in 2020 on the occasion of World Food Day, with the aim of informing the public about health, good nutrition, responsible consumption, as well as to promote practices that respect and protect the environment. 

The public will be able to participate in fascinating experiential workshops and seminars, enjoy creative activities, and at the same time, relax in a peaceful and green environment. During the weekend, more than 100 participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and answers to their questions about diet, exercise, psychology and general well-being.  

Lidl Cyprus, in collaboration with respected professionals such as nutritionists, chefs, athletes, psychologists and teachers, wishes to give all participants an unforgettable experience, as well as the tools to adopt more positive practices and habits for a more balanced daily life. 

If you want to live the unique experience of Lidl Wellness Camp with your loved ones, register here and enter the draw to win free accommodation, food and participation in all activities for up to 4 people, as well as unique gifts.

Visit Lidl Cyprus:

corporate.lidl.com.cy
lidlfoodacademy.com.cy
facebook.com/lidlcy
instagram.com/lidl_cyprus
twitter.com/Lidl_Cyprus_
linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus 

 

Related Posts

Works halted in the mountains after record high temperatures

Gina Agapiou

Greek stars hold Cyprus concerts

Eleni Philippou

Women’s football – The Cypriot First Division

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus’ ice cream exports in deep freeze

Jean Christou

New heat warnings for Tuesday

Jean Christou

Flight safety improved since Helios crash, but challenges remain

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign