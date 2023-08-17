August 17, 2023

Forestry department urges hunters to prevent forest fires

By Jean Christou00
hunters 02
File photo: A hunter out and about (Christos Theodorides)

The forestry department on Thursday appealed to hunters, ahead of the season on August 20, to be especially careful not to spark forest fires.

The hunters are called on not to light fires for any reason, as well as avoid throwing away lighted cigarette butts and matches on the ground “since the prevailing weather conditions are particularly favourable towards the spread of fires”, the department said.

It also emphasised that the disposal of empty cartridges from hunting rifles constitutes serious pollution and is prohibited by law.

Lighting fires in forest and rural areas is punishable by imprisonment of up to ten years and/or a fine of up to €50,000.

Anyone who spots smoke or fire in or near forests should call immediately to the special line 1407 (forestry department) or 112 (fire service).

 

