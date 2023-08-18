August 18, 2023

US destroyer Ramage in Limassol

By Staff Reporter
Photo: CNA

American Ambassador Julie Fisher on Friday referred to the joint efforts of the US and Cyprus to support regional security and stability on the occasion of the docking of the destroyer USS Ramage, at Limassol port.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that the destroyer sailed to Limassol on August 13 and would remain until August 24 as part of its planned visit, and R&R for the crew.

In a post on the X platform, Fisher said the USS Ramage sailed to Limassol “for a scheduled visit, which once again demonstrates our joint efforts to support regional security and stability.”

