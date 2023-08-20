August 20, 2023

Cats are a menace

By CM Reader's View00
Why is Cyprus trying to contain covid in cats? They are a menace and vile vermin.

I agree it should be contained for humans’ sake.

But not for cats’ sakes. They cost Cyprus enough as it is.

 

Dave Norman

