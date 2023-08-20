The Landmark Nicosia: a new luxury way of living and working

The Cyprus Mail recently sat down with MHV CEO Charis Michael, delving into the finer details of the company’s impressive work on the Landmark Nicosia project, which promises to offer unrivalled luxury and cutting-edge facilities.

Can you provide an overview of the Landmark Nicosia project?

The Landmark Nicosia is a mixed-use destination where luxury living meets an internationally-branded five-star hotel and monumental office space, delivering a quality lifestyle never experienced before. It will be an architectural masterpiece and an inspired evolution of an iconic part of the capital’s history.

The project includes the refurbishment of the Landmark Hotel and its transformation into a high-end, internationally-branded 5-star hotel, as well as the construction of two stunning towers. The project will be the first of its kind in Nicosia, creating the ultimate luxury destination and a new way of living and working.

The apartments at the Landmark Nicosia Residences will be available for purchase, while the offices at the Landmark Nicosia Office Tower will be rented. The project is not only addressed to foreign investors and companies of international calibre, but also to local investors who seek the quality offered by Landmark Nicosia.

When is the project expected to be completed?

Construction of Landmark Nicosia is progressing rapidly, with the completion of the entire project expected in 2025. The hotel is expected to open its doors before the end of 2024.

Could you elaborate on the redevelopment plans for the Landmark hotel and its transformation into a high-end, five-star hotel?

The iconic hotel is undergoing an extensive transformation to create highly sophisticated, cutting-edge accommodation with superb amenities. Its refurbishment involves the construction of integrated wellness facilities that will establish the Landmark Hotel as a holistic well-being destination, with perfectly curated spaces, including a fully-equipped gym and a spa where guests can enjoy massages or special treatments by highly qualified and experienced professionals.

The hotel will also offer its guests two branded restaurants and a branded pool bar, three swimming pools, a tennis court, and a retail area boasting globally renowned designer brands. Its state-of-the-art ballroom will have the capacity of hosting events and meetings of up to 1,000 guests.

How will the restoration and upkeep of the adjacent 10,000 sq.m park add value for office tenants, residence owners, and hotel guests?

According to the masterplan, the area will be turned into a park with perfectly-landscaped gardens that will act as an oasis in the city. The beautiful surroundings will offer residents and hotel guests shade and fresh air, along with tranquillity and a place to relax and unwind.

What amenities and facilities will the Landmark Nicosia Residences offer its privileged residents?

The Landmark Nicosia Residences will consist of 17 floors, housing 53 luxury residences, featuring intelligent designs and unrivalled specifications, such as external Thermal Insulation Composite Systems, floor-to-ceiling windows, and smart-home features.

Residents will also have access to world-class amenities and facilities, including the services of a concierge, property management, and round-the-clock security. They will also enjoy private pools and gardens, spa services, branded restaurants, and high-end retail experiences, among others.

What makes the Landmark Nicosia Office Tower stand out as an address of high stature? How will the LEED Gold Certification process benefit tenants?

The impressive Landmark Nicosia Office Tower will consist of 16 floors of modern, and sustainable office space. It will be a great place to work and for business to thrive. The 16,500 sq.m of new, Grade A offices will provide an extraordinary and dynamic working environment, reflecting Nicosia’s status as a leading business hub.

Crucially, the LEED Gold Certification guarantees an eco-friendly structure with lower consumption of energy and water, and reduced CO2 emissions, as well as a safe and healthy working and living setting.

What kind of views can tenants of the monumental Office Tower expect, considering its elevation?

Tenants will enjoy exceptional, light-filled spaces, with spectacular views of the capital.

With the development aiming to redefine the business, political and entertainment scene, what steps are being taken to ensure the creation of the ultimate destination for businesses, residents and visitors alike?

A key characteristic of the iconic hotel is that it aims to keep the heritage and history of the Hilton Hotel as a point of reference – a unique location at the centre of Nicosia – but also, as a meeting place for prominent people belonging to the country’s business, political and social circles, as well as prestigious organisations.

The aim is not only to restore the hotel’s authenticity and glamour, but to elevate it to even higher levels. Facilities are especially designed to create a destination that will offer outstanding amenities to guests, while being an oasis for the local market at the centre of Nicosia.

How does MHV Group use its expertise to ensure the success of the Landmark Nicosia project?

MHV Group has the experience and expertise to deliver inspiring luxury lifestyle destinations as well as investment opportunities. Utilising a robust network of relations with high-end hospitality, food and beverage and fashion brands, MHV invests its own capital in developing these destinations to maximise the value of its assets and contribute to the progress of the communities where it operates.

Indicatively, the Group’s current portfolio consists of prominent luxury hotels and resorts, residential and office developments such as the Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol member of Marriott International, Nammos Limassol, LPM Restaurants & Bars, Park Tower Residences (adjacent to Parklane), The Landmark Nicosia Hotel, Residences and Offices, Aphrodite Hills PGA Golf Resort Villas and Residences in Paphos, Nikki Beach Resort in Porto Heli and Porto Paros, on the island of Paros.