August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Family calls on health ministry to send injured officer to Israel for treatment

By Nikolaos Prakas00
uk exercise with national guard (cna)

The family of an injured national guard non-commissioned officer has requested the health ministry send him to a hospital in Israel for his treatment.

The man, 54, is currently in the intensive care unit at Nicosia General, after he sustained injuries, while working on a vehicle at the airbase in Paphos last week.

According to the Cyprus news agency, the family has sent a letter to permanent secretary of the health ministry Christina Yiannaki, to have him transferred to Israel for more specialised treatment.

The national guard is still investigating the cause of the accident.

Related Posts

Man remains in custody after minor reports assault

Elias Hazou

Windfall tax under ‘serious consideration’

Elias Hazou

New weather warning for Wednesday

Nikolaos Prakas

Aristotelous promises more support for Kormakitis residents

Andria Kades

Christodoulides pledges to redouble efforts to restart talks

Elias Hazou

TC trade union threats to cut electricity to indebted public institutions

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign