Police, prosecutors and the Athens medical association (ISA) have inspected the private clinic where Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday.

The investigation is expected to examine whether the clinic held the necessary licences and whether medical procedures carried out there were permitted.

An ISA committee also visited the clinic to establish whether equipment for plasmapheresis was available.

ISA president George Patoulis informed Greek channel ERT that the clinic was licensed to operate as a pathology clinic and was not authorised for plasmapheresis.

He said there was no plasmapheresis machine recorded in the clinic’s file.

Patoulis said the clinic operated alongside a pathologist and a non-specialist doctor who, according to him, practised preventive and holistic medicine.

He described plasmapheresis as a specialised procedure requiring certified equipment and trained medical staff able to assess patients and manage possible complications.

The investigation follows the death of Mazonakis, 54, after he suffered cardiac arrest at the clinic.

Greek media reported that he had attended a private stem cell clinic and suffered the arrest after an intravenous catheter was inserted.

He was taken by ambulance to Elpis Hospital within minutes, where doctors continued CPR but were unable to revive him.

Mazonakis was one of Greece’s best-known popular singers, with a career spanning more than three decades.

He began performing in clubs in the early 1990s and entered the Greek music industry professionally at the age of 20.

He released his debut album in 1993 after signing with PolyGram and went on to perform extensively in Greece, Cyprus and for Greek communities abroad.

His most recent performance in Cyprus was at the Milk Festival in Dali on June 27 last year.