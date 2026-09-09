Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis has died aged 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at a private clinic in Athens on Wednesday.

According to Greek media report, Mazonakis had gone to a private stem cell clinic when he suffered cardiac arrest after an intravenous catheter was inserted.

Mazonakis was taken within minutes by ambulance to Elpis Hospital, CPR continued in the emergency department, but doctors were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead.

Mazonakis was one of the most popular Greek singers of his generation and had a strong following among audiences in Cyprus and the wider diaspora.

Born in March 1972 in Nikaia, near Piraeus, he began performing in clubs in the early 1990s and entered the Greek music industry at the age of 20.

His career gained momentum after he was signed by PolyGram, now Universal Music, which released his debut album in 1993.

His musical style combined influences from older generations of Greek singers, including Stratos Dionysiou, Yiannis Parios, Marinella and Haris Alexiou, with contemporary pop sounds.

His energetic stage performances helped establish him as a prominent figure in Greek popular music.

He performed extensively across Greece and Cyprus and also appeared for Greek communities in countries including Germany, Australia and the United States.

His most recent appearance in Cyprus was on June 27 last year, when he performed at the Milk Festival in Dali.

News of his death has prompted mourning among fans and fellow performers, with tributes emerging across Greece following confirmation of his death.