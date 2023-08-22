August 22, 2023

Park and ride system in operation from September

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A park and ride system will start operating at the beginning of September at the GSP stadium outside of Nicosia, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades has said.

Speaking to CyBC, Vafeades said that along with the park and ride a bus lane is being created, which should start operating as of September 4.

“The works to prepare will be done by the end of the month,” Vafeades said about the bus lanes, which will bring people to the city from the park and ride.

He added that the system will help to decrease the amount of traffic in the capital, as people will be able to leave their cars and ride the bus at a cheaper rate to get to the centre of town for work.

The buses that will go to the park and ride, will also go to various locations in the capital, so that people can be better served.

Speaking in May about the congestion issues in the capital, Vafeades said that the traffic problem is a long-standing issue and a strategic plan for the next five to ten years needs to be drawn up with the involvement of all relevant bodies to resolve it.

Public transport is the answer to traffic congestion and pollutants, the minister explained.

 

 

 

