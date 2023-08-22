August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

TC trade union threats to cut electricity to indebted public institutions

By Tom Cleaver00
feature esra teknecik power station the price of electricity has increased by over 190 per cent since the beginning of 2022 (yeniduzen)

The electricity supply of public institutions in the north will be “cut off” if their debts to the electricity authority Kib-Tek are not settled next week, a trade union leader said on Tuesday.

Leader of the Kib-Tek employees’ union El-Sen, Ahmet Tugcu announced that the union will also share the list of all indebted institutions with the public if the debts are not paid.

“If the accumulated debts and delays to instalment payments are not paid up, El-Sen will share the list and all the ministries, state offices, defence-related institutions, [public media corporation] BRT, mosques, water pumps and municipalities which owe money will have their electricity cut off next week,” he said.

Related Posts

Discussions continue over Pyla-Arsos road

Tom Cleaver

Relocation operation of Chlorakas migrants completed (update 2)

Iole Damaskinos

Teens encouraged to have a say in their own future

Andria Kades

Cops for hire: state coffers get boost from police services

Nick Theodoulou

Turkish Cypriot women bemoan north’s all-male ‘cabinet’

Tom Cleaver

September start for Paphos marina tender procedure

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign