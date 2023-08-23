August 23, 2023

Today’s weather: Hot, mountain showers possible

hot mountains
Wednesday will be clear after low clouds in the morning. Temperatures will rise to 40C in the interior, 34C on the south and east coasts, 32C on the remaining coasts and 31C in the higher mountains. Afternoon clouds are expected in the higher mountains which may bring showers. Winds will initially be south-easterly to south-westerly, variable and weak, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming south- to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mainly clear with some low clouds on the west and north coasts. Thin fog may form in the early hours. Temperatures will drop to 22C in the interior, 24C on the coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. 

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the weather will remain mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds in the mountains.

Temperatures will see a small drop on Thursday and no significant change until Saturday, remaining above average ​​for the season.

