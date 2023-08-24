Sixty new migrants found in Chlorakas complex, one illegal

Additional migrants have been located at the condemned Chlorakas building complex, police reported on Thursday.
According to police spokesman and head of Paphos CID Michalis Nikolaou, police forces carried out further checks for three hours on Wednesday afternoon, from 3.30 to 6.30, during which time they located an additional 60 persons in apartments that had previously been empty.
Fifty-two police members from the Paphos Police Department and the rapid response unit, in collaboration with officials from the deputy welfare ministry and the asylum services, were at the scene to aid in the registration of tenants’ details and status.
According to Nikolaou, the 60 migrants, who had been absent from the site during the previous search on Tuesday, were identified and are to be processed according to decreed procedures, that is, they will need to secure another place of residence, or agree to be relocated to the Kofinou reception centre, with the option of voluntary deportation.
During the latest operation one 32-year-old Nigerian national residing illegally in the Republic was identified, police said. The 32-year-old was arrested and all legal procedures for his deportation are underway.
Nikolaou added that since 5am on Thursday, a new operation is underway, with the participation of a large number of police officers aiming to make a complete recording of all tenants.
Reports over the past several days, confirmed by Nikolaou to Cyprus Mail, said that an unknown number of migrants had fled the premises in anticipation of the first relocation operation.
The results of Thursday’s checks will be announced within the day.
Tuesday’s operation resulted in the registration of 81 people, of which 39 men, 17 women, and 25 minors. A 34-year-old migrant was taken into custody for resisting arrest and seriously injuring two people during the first relocation operation, while 22 migrants have already been bused to Kofinou.
The latest operation brings the number of identified migrants up to 141, raising questions as to the whereabouts of the remaining tenants – reported to have been as many as 600 at one time.