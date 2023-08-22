Relocation of Chlorakas migrants underway

The relocation of migrants who had been housed in the troubled Ayios Nikolaos apartment complex in Chlorakas was underway on Tuesday morning.
According to police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, about 80 police officers from Paphos CID, the motorised crowd-control unit, and the immigration services, are at the site and supporting the closure and relocation operation.
“The above […] have blocked off the building complex and immediate implementation [is underway] of instructions to register all the foreigners who are settled in the particular complex,” Nikolaou said.
The count of around 600 migrants, is expected to be wrapped up by Friday, while staff from the welfare service, the Paphos district administration, the asylum service and the Chlorakas community council, are aiding the process.
The infamous apartment complex has been beset with problems ranging from internal scuffles to incidents necessitating police involvement, to electricity theft, while residents of the community have repeatedly expressed their frustration with the situation.
President Nikos Christodoulides intervened on Monday in a meeting at the presidential palace, attended by the attorney-general and several ministers, in an effort to tackle the longstanding problem.
The meeting decided on immediate execution and enforcement of a November 2020 decree to close down the complex and move residents to Kofinou, issued by the former minister of the interior and the Paphos district officer. The decree banned the use of the complex for health and safety reasons.
Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced on Monday that all migrants would be transferred to the Kofinou reception centre where their applications would be directly processed.
Legal residents will have a two-week timeframe to find an alternative place to live and vulnerable groups and families with minors will have support from the deputy welfare ministry. At the same time they will be given the right to voluntarily leave the territory of the Republic.
Those living on the island illegally are to be arrested and immediately deported.