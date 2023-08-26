August 26, 2023

Greek Cypriot side reiterates aim to resume talks ahead of UN official’s visit

Miroslav Jenča, Miroslav Jenca
File photo: Miroslav Jenca

The aim is the resumption of the UN-led peace talks for the solution of the Cyprus issue, the Greek Cypriot side reiterates, ahead of the visit to Cyprus of the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenca.

Jenca is set to be received by President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday morning.

Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis told the Cyprus News Agency that the goal of the Greek Cypriot side is to create the conditions and the potential for the resumption of negotiations.

Letymbiotis said the President will convey to the UN top official the readiness of the Greek Cypriot side to engage in a new round of negotiations from where they were left in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana.

The spokesperson added that the appointment of an UNSG envoy for the Cyprus issue will have a high added value to the whole effort and points out the references on the issue, included in the latest reports of the UNSG to the Security Council.

Letymbiotis said that there will undoubtedly be a discussion about the latest violent incidents in Pyla, but noted that the Greek Cypriot side does not want any distraction from the ultimate goal of the resumption of the talks.

Florencia Soto Niño, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said yesterday, during the noon briefing at the UN headquarters, that Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenča, will be in Cyprus from 27 to 29 August for separate meetings with the Greek Cypriot leader, Nikos Christodoulides, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, and their representatives.

“The discussions are expected to focus on the way forward on the Cyprus issue and recent developments on the ground”, she said.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

