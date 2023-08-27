August 27, 2023

Forest fire breaks out in Limassol

Aircraft of the forestry department were operating to put out a forest fire in Kapiliou community early on Sunday.

The Limassol fire broke out around 8.42am according to the forestry department.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said that although the fire is within an area under the responsibility of the forestry department, three fire engines from the Limassol fire brigades were also at the scene.

He said the blaze is located between the communities of Gerasas and Ayios Mamas.

