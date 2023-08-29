August 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennisUS Open

US Open order of play on Tuesday

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main show courts on the second day of the U.S. Open on Tuesday (play 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Attila Balazs (Hungary)

Camila Giorgi (Italy) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

Greet Minnen (Belgium) v Venus Williams (U.S.)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Dominik Koepfer (Germany)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

5-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Camila Osorio (Colombia)

Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) v 17-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Facundo Diaz Acosta (Argentina) v John Isner (U.S.)

Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) v 6-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Maryna Zanevska (Belgium) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

