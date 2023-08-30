Cosmos (ATOM) and Hedera (HBAR) Whales embrace Everlodge (ELDG), shaking up the $82B vacation rental industry

Wise investors often suggest focusing on valuable options in the early stages to maximize your gains. Thus, there’s a big demand for Everlodge’s presale tokens. This new project is making waves in the crypto world because of its advantages. Meanwhile, Cosmos (ATOM) and Hedera (HBAR) are still trying to recover from a difficult phase.

Challenges ahead for Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) is facing some tough situations recently. There are talks about a proposal, which will be discussed and voted on. This proposal is from the Cosmos (ATOM) community, and it’s about what to do with two validators who did something wrong. These validators faced issues for engaging in a process known as “double-signing,” and there’s a possibility of them being permanently barred from their role.

Unfortunately, the price of Cosmos (ATOM) has been going down for a while now. In just the last month, the value of Cosmos (ATOM) has dropped by 18%. Currently, Cosmos (ATOM) is being sold for $7.2. These problems show that Cosmos (ATOM) is having a difficult time in the current market situation.

Additionally, Cosmos (ATOM) is trading at 83.91% below the record high of $44.70.

Hedera (HBAR): Mixed news

Hedera (HBAR) is dealing with both positive and negative signs. Recently, there was a lot of excitement in the crypto community because Hedera (HBAR) went up by 16%. This happened after Dropp, a small payments platform that uses Hedera (HBAR) Hashgraph, got integrated into the Federal Reserve’s FedNow “Service Provider Showcase.” This integration shows that more people are getting interested in Hedera’s (HBAR) new technology. Hedera’s (HBAR) Dropp can help with small transactions, even just one cent.

But, even with these good things happening, Hedera (HBAR) went down by 1.49% in the last 24 hours. Additionally, Hedera (HBAR) is around 12.95% lower than its highest price over the past week.

Currently, Hedera (HBAR) is valued at $0.05753. The future of Hedera (HBAR) is uncertain, but the recent positive news could be a sign that the cryptocurrency is on the right track.

Everlodge (ELDG) raises over $270,000 in presale, signaling strong demand for innovative vacation rental platform

Everlodge is a new project that is changing the way we think about vacation rentals. The project has been very popular in its presale, and has raised $270,349 in just 2 weeks. Thus, people are excited about its potential.

The platform will use a new approach that combines fractional ownership, timeshares, and NFTs. This will enable people to purchase shares of hotels and luxury villas, which Everlodge will then transform into NFTs. These NFTs will be tradable, and their price will correlate to the property’s value.

For example, the United States is the largest market for fractional ownership, with a market share of over 40%. Hence, there exists a substantial demand for fractional ownership in the US, and ELDG is in a strong position to capitalize on this demand.

Additionally, the platform will also allow people to use their NFTs as collateral for loans. Thus, people can use their vacation properties to get money, even if they don’t own the entire property.

ELDG is still in its early stages, but has a lot of potential. The token is currently trading at $0.012, and experts predict that it will reach $0.016 this coming week.

