September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Couple fined €15,000 for tobacco from north

By Tom Cleaver00
ayios doemtios
File photo: Ayios Dometios crossing point (Photo: Christos Theodorides)
Man also fined for smuggling yoghurt

 

A fine of €15,000 was imposed on a 69-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman who were found in possession of untaxed tobacco products on Thursday.

The products included 109 packets of electronic cigarettes, 19 packets of cigarettes, two packets and ten boxes of tobacco, and an amount of hookah tobacco.

According to police, “the two persons were spotted driving a car on a dirt road in Athienou, coming from the Louroujina area, shortly after 4.30pm”.

In addition to the tobacco products, police found a wallet, a purse, two shoulder bags, three waist belts, and a bottle of refrigerant gas weighing 12 kilograms were found and seized from the pair’s car.

Police say the pair admitted to having bought the items in the north.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was hit with a €1,700 fine after being found with untaxed tobacco products, yoghurt, and oil at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point.

According to police, there were 12 packets of cigarettes, five packets of electronic cigarettes, as well as 25 pots of yoghurt and a container of four litres of oil in the man’s car, all of which were allegedly bought in the north.

Related Posts

Cypriot amateur wins international golf title

Leo Leonidou

Man sentenced to ten months jail in north for escaping Covid-19 quarantine

Tom Cleaver

Fire breaks out at Dali industrial area

Tom Cleaver

Cybc honours outgoing NG chief in farewell ceremony

Sarah Ktisti

Second firefighting team dispatched to assist Greece in wildfire battle

Jonathan Shkurko

West Nile virus case detected: Health authorities increase measures

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign