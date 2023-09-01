September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear with localised clouds at times

By Staff Reporter00
late summer weather
File photo

Thursday’s weather will be mostly clear, but with localised clouds at times.

Temperatures will rise to around 37 degrees inland, 31 degrees on the west coast, 33 degrees on the rest of the coasts, and 29 degrees in the mountains.

Winds will be light, blowing mainly in a north-westerly and north-easterly direction, up to 3 Beaufort.

Overnight the weather will be mainly clear. Low clouds and thin fog is expected to appear in the morning in some areas.

The temperature will drop to around 20 degrees inland, around 22 degrees on the coasts, and around 19 degrees in the mountains.

The weather is expected to be sunny on Saturday, but increased clouds are expected to develop on Sunday and Monday, with isolated rain and even storms set to break out.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

First phase of Nicosia outer ring road set for completion by mid-2024

Marko Ljubicic

Green transition could damage businesses say industry leaders

Elias Hazou

Controversy brews over Lara beach sunbeds

Andria Kades

Traditional Anogyra festival celebrates the Black Gold of Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Government considers unified authority for sanctions and money laundering

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign