West Nile virus case detected: Health authorities increase measures

Health authorities have ramped up their efforts following the identification of a West Nile virus case in Cyprus.

According to the health ministry, the case was discovered a few days ago through a random sampling check, and all necessary protocols were promptly activated.

Directives have already been issued to intensify inspections and mosquito control measures in various regions across the provinces.

However, according to the head of medical services, Elisavet Constantinou, there is no cause for concern on the island, regardless of the detection of the case.

“We always intensify measures against mosquitos at this time of the year,” Constantinou told the Cyprus Mail.

“We haven’t had a West Nile virus case for several years, but anyway there is no reason to get alarmed.”

She also added that around 80 per cent of the detected cases are asymptomatic.

However, about one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, or rash.

“Should a person present such symptoms, the first thing to do would be to visit the GP,” Constantinou said.

“There is no specific medication for the West Nile virus, but the GP will know what to prescribe to the infected person.”

Constantinou urged people in Cyprus to check water sources on their premises, as they are a common breeding ground for mosquitos.

“Also, people should always carry with them mosquito repellent spray and install nets on their windows.”

Cases of West Nile virus infection have been reported in many countries worldwide, including several European nations on an annual basis.

 

