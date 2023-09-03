September 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides to meet Netanyahu ahead of tripartite with Greece

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo: Nikos Christodoulides and Benjamin Netanyahu

President Nikos Christodoulides will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu on Sunday, ahead of a tripartite summit with Greece the next and amid protests from Israelis in Cyprus.

On Monday, the tripartite will be held with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Christodoulides and Netanyahu on Sunday will discuss, among others, developments in the Cyprus issue, bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel, energy issues, regional developments, as well as EU-Israel relations.

According to a press release issued by the presidency, the meeting is a follow-up to Christodoulides’ visit to Israel in May.

On Sunday, Christodoulides will welcome Netanyahu, at the Presidential Palace, and after the official welcome ceremony, they will have a private meeting, to be followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Joint statements to the media will follow.

Meanwhile, the group Defend Israeli Democracy is set to rally during Netanyahu’s visit.

“Netanyahu has been indicted with charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and his trial for the three cases is ongoing.

“Since going into office following the last elections several months ago, Netanyahu and his radical government have been actively working to destroy the Israeli democratic system, strip the supreme court of its power, and in effect turn Israel into a dictatorship,” the group said.

Protests will be taking place both on Sunday and Monday, the group added.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Are anti-migrant activists now ready to man garbage trucks?

Patroclos

Our View: Government has failed to provide strong moral leadership

CM: Our View

Waiting lists for specialists in Cyprus getting worse

Elias Hazou

Hundreds attend Limassol anti-fascist demo (Update)

Andria Kades

A spirit which won’t be broken: migrants pick up the pieces a day later (with videos)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign