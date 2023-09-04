September 4, 2023

BoC’s e-Instant account features zero management fees

Responding to the needs of its clients, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) now offers the option of opening an e-Instant account with zero management fees.

The product is targeted to individual 1bank subscribers, aged 18 years and above, who can open their own account easily and quickly via Internet Banking and the Boc Mobile app, without any charge of account management fees, and free subscription for the first year on a debit card. Additionally, the account offers the possibility of processing transactions that are also available for other BoC accounts.

The e-Instant account, which is automatically created in the name of the subscriber only, is offered for deposits of any amount and can be debited/credited via Internet Banking/ Mobile Banking/ ATM. As with other Bank of Cyprus accounts, it provides free outgoing payments via SEPA for amounts of up to 1,000 euros. It also offers users the option to pay, via standing bank order, their loans, insurance premiums, rent or other expenses, and automatic payment of utility bills (via direct debit).

In addition to e-Instant, BoC offers the Youth 18-25 account, with zero management costs. Reduced fees also apply for the Basic Features Payment Account, while customers over 65 benefit from special commissions/ charges.

Ultimately, at a time of enduring high inflation, Bank of Cyprus devotion to its customers remains steadfast, understanding their needs, contributing, in its own way, towards addressing the high cost of living, while continuing to create new products to meet its clients’ needs more economically.

