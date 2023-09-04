September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remote working in public sector greenlighted

By Jonathan Shkurko00
remote working

Cabinet has approved the policy framework for regulating remote working within the public service, as part of the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan 2021-2026.

Regulating rules outlining remote working in the public sector has been on the cabinet’s agenda since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns started, as a number of offices needed to be shut for health reasons.

“The regulation of flexible forms of employment as a reform policy aims to modernise the operation of the public service, while also contributing to a better balance between employees’ professional and personal lives,” a statement released by the finance ministry said.

“The new policy framework aims to enhance incentives and create a more supportive working environment for all employees, subsequently improving the public service,” it said.

“The implementation of the policy framework for remote working is set to take place by late 2024.”

