Daily News Briefing

September 5, 2023

In today’s episode, more than 1,000 people descended on Limassol to attend an anti-fascist protest organised by AKEL; the protest was organised in response to the violent anti-migrant riots, which took place in the city last Friday. In other news, a 20-year-old British tourist reported she was gangraped at her Ayia Napa hotel; five Israeli nationals were arrested and remanded for eight days. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis, reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce their cooperation in energy.

