September 5, 2023

US Open order of play on Tuesday

By Reuters News Service

Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the U.S. Open on Tuesday (play starts 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

20-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

30-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) v 10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

10-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Ben Shelton (U.S.)

