September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
No agreement on leaders’ meeting with Guterres

By Antigoni Pitta
A date has been set for President Nikos Christodoulides’ meeting with the UN Secretary General in New York, which will be made public soon, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, Letympiotis said that there was no news regarding a joint meeting between the president, the Turkish Cypriot leader and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“The president has repeatedly said that such a joint meeting will be useful in terms of the prospect of resuming negotiations.”

He added that while in New York, Christodoulides will have a series of contacts, a list of which will be made public once finalised.

Asked for updates on the UNSG’s Special Representative’s actions on Pyla, he said that “we do not have anything new, we are in contact.

“Our positions are known, according to the unanimous declaration of the UN Security Council, we are not going to accept anything that calls into question or changes the status of the buffer zone.”

Asked to report on the meeting between the meeting between Greek and Turkish foreign ministers, Letymbiotis said that Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos was extensively briefed by his Greek counterpart, and the Cyprus issue was part of the discussion.

“The prospects for the resumption of negotiations were discussed and New York is set as a point of reference. Also, the latest episodes in Pyla were discussed.”

 

