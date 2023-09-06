RIF workshops to bridge gap between research and business

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) is set to kickstart a dynamic series of networking workshops that aim to bridge the gap between the research and business communities.
These workshops, scheduled for September 19 and 25, will take place at the Cleopatra Hotel in Nicosia, Cyprus.
With the launch of RIF’s groundbreaking funding programme, “Co-Develop,” the primary goal of these workshops is to foster greater collaboration and encourage both research institutions and businesses to jointly submit innovative proposals.
The Co-Develop programme, boasting a substantial €7.3 million budget, is geared towards creating synergies, leveraging existing expertise, and crafting novel technological solutions to tackle challenges in specific sectors.
Participants can anticipate an engaging and dynamic schedule, with each workshop dedicated to a specific sector.
The first sector, agrofood (September 19, 2023, 9:00-11:00) will see industry experts and researchers converging to explore opportunities in the agrofood sector, aiming to devise innovative solutions to meet the sector’s challenges.
In the maritime and shipping ecosystems workshop (September 19, 2023, 12:00-14:00), numerous stakeholders in maritime and shipping industries will come together to brainstorm and co-create strategies for addressing pressing issues in their sector.
Finally, in the workshop dedicated to the health sector (September 25, 2023, 10:00-12:00), there will be a focus on harnessing the collective intelligence of healthcare professionals and researchers to drive innovation and improve healthcare services.
One of the highlights of these workshops is the platform they provide for participants to present their ideas or organisations. This unique opportunity allows attendees to showcase their expertise, interests, and capabilities, fostering an environment ripe for collaboration.
The workshops also prioritise free networking sessions to facilitate connections and meaningful discussions among attendees.
This free exchange of ideas and potential partnerships can lead to groundbreaking innovations and mutually beneficial ventures.
Given the immense interest in these workshops, it is essential to register by Monday, September 18, 2023, at 13:00.
Please note that seating is limited, and participation will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The best minds from both research and business communities are invited to participate, and there is no cost to attend.
These workshops promise to be a game-changer, driving forward progress and innovation in the agrofood, maritime and shipping, and health sectors. Through the creation of an environment that is conducive to collaboration, RIF is at the forefront of fostering groundbreaking alliances between these two vital communities.