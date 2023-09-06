September 6, 2023

TC girl murder case transferred to high criminal court

Zehie Helin Reessur (right) and the detained suspect (MYKibris.com)

The trial of Sefer Bugra Altundag, who stands accused of murdering 16-year-old Turkish Cypriot girl Zehie Helin Reessur in January, has been transferred to the Trikomo high criminal court.

The trial is scheduled to continue on September 21.

The decision comes days after Altundag was sentenced to three years behind bars by a military court for “violating a military base” after committing the murder.

Earlier this month, the Trikomo district court had heard how Reessur saw Altundag “as a brother” with witnesses also detailing the night of the murder.

