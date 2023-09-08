Demetriou stresses international law in Cyprus solution talks

Turkey must abide by the international law to reach a solution in the Cyprus problem that will safeguard the rights of all Cypriots and benefit all the region, House President Annita Demetriou said on Friday.

The Disy leader was speaking during a meeting with the High Commissioner of Canada to Cyprus, based in Athens, Anna-Karine Asselin.

She also stressed that the demands of the Turkish side for a two-state solution will not be accepted.

On her part, the high commissioner reassured of Canada’s position as regards the Cyprus problem, underlining that the country immediately condemned the incidents in Pyla and the assault against UN peacekeepers as a violation of international law.

According to a House press release, both sides reaffirmed the very good relations between Cyprus and Canada during the meeting. They also expressed the will for further enhancing the cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, such as trade and education. This also includes inter-parliamentary relations, which were emphasised in view of the forthcoming official visit of Canada’s Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, to Cyprus, at Demetriou’s invitation.

Referring to the current developments on the Cyprus issue, the House president underlined that the Greek Cypriot side focuses on the resumption of the talks from where they left off, with a view to achieve a settlement within the agreed framework, according to the relevant UN resolutions.

The Cyprus problem is an international problem of invasion, of occupation and of violation of international law, Demetriou noted, denouncing the demands of the Turkish side for a two-state solution.

The House president criticised the intensified Turkish provocations in the Republic of Cyprus EEZ and within the buffer zone, with the most recent incidents being that in Pyla and the assault against the peacekeeping force members, as well as within the fenced off area of Famagusta.

She noted that such unacceptable actions seriously undermine the ongoing efforts for the resumption of talks.

Demetriou stressed that Turkey must abide by the international law to achieve a settlement in Cyprus, one that will safeguard respect for human rights of all Cypriots and will be beneficial for all the region, including Turkey.

The high commissioner expressed appreciation and thanked Cyprus for the help provided in evacuating Canadian citizens from Sudan.

Asselin noted the significant contribution of her country to Unficyp and that 2024 will mark sixty years since the beginning of the Canadian contingent’s mission in Cyprus.

Demetriou and Asselin exchanged views on issues of broader interest, including gender equality and the equal representation of women in decision making centres, which Demetriou said was a basic parameter of democracy.

The House president expressed her own readiness as well as the parliament’s readiness to assume joint initiatives and actions in these issues, which, as she stressed, must remain a priority for the state, despite the urgent challenges which the international community has to face.

Three UN peacekeepers were attacked in August when they attempted to block access to the buffer zone during road construction in the north. The incident was condemned by the international community, including Cyprus representatives of three of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members, the British high commission, the French embassy, and the US embassy.

Recent reports suggested that the UN and Turkish Cypriot authorities came to an understanding that would allow the construction of the road.