September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Exiled Lysi mayor meets president and twin towns’ delegations

By Tom Cleaver01
President Christodoulides receives the mayor of Lysis Andreas Kaouris and the twinned municipalities of Xanthi Avdimon, Limnos, Agioi Anargiroi Athinon and Kilkis
President Christodoulides receives the mayor of Lysis, Andreas Kaouris

The mayor-in-exile of Lysi, Andreas Kaouris, met on Friday with President Nikos Christodoulides and delegations from Lysi’s twinned towns, Abdera in Thrace, Lemnos, and Kilkis.

The twinned towns’ delegations are in Cyprus for the occasion of the commemoration day of Lysi.

The meeting took place at the Presidential palace, with Kaouris thanking Christodoulides, and House president Annita Demetriou who met him and the delegations earlier in the day, for meeting with them.

Kaouris said “we had the opportunity to talk with the two highest officials of state to talk about the purposes of the delegations’ visit, but more to hear from them about what concerns us most, the Cyprus problem”.

He added that Christodoulides “made a brief review of the Cyprus problem and talked about the upcoming expected developments in the Cyprus problem, with the resumption of dialogue”.

He said the refugees of Lysi support the ongoing efforts of the Cypriot government and the president to restart dialogue to achieve a Cyprus problem solution.

“We will always support the efforts for a proper solution to the Cyprus problem because we have been living and breathing the problem of occupation for 49 years”, he added.

He said the delegations were “satisfied” by the meetings held with both Christodoulides and Demetriou.

At the end of the meeting, the delegations from Greece sang a Pontic song to Christodoulides on the steps of the presidential palace.

Related Posts

Health minister urges faster upgrades at Paphos general hospital

Jonathan Shkurko

AG mulls auditor-general’s suspension over role concerns

Nikolaos Prakas

UBP rules out party conference, promises investigation into rebels

Tom Cleaver

Presiding judge steps down from Nicolaou death inquest

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish vice president to visit Cyprus on Tuesday

Tom Cleaver

Elam-chaired committee to focus strictly on its mandate, says Demetriou

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign